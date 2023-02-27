It remains at the top of the Premier.

The London derby accentuated the improvement of Tottenham, which took advantage of the crisis in its neighbor, Chelsea, to establish itself in the upper part of the Premier while the restlessness of the ‘blues’, in free fall, increases.

There is no end to the collapse of the Graham Potter set. Neither the arrival of Joao Felix nor the financial outlay for the Ukrainian Mykhailo Mudryk, nor the redemption of the Gabonese Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, who has disappeared in the last month and a half, heal Chelsea’s situation, which has already gone five games without winning and is in the tenth position of the Premier, out of any objective.

The Potter painting, whose future is increasingly uncertain, offers one disappointment after another. After the consecutive draws against Liverpool, Fulham and West Ham, the consecutive defeats against Southampton and now against Tottenham were added. Three points out of fifteen possible summarize the wandering of the blues.

Tottenham were hardly disturbed by a team that has not yet found its identity but that clings to the top of the table to maintain its competitive expectations. He has four victories in the last five duels. The one obtained against his neighbor is the second in a row, the one that removes the threat from Newcastle, fifth, in the bid for the Champions League.

It was clearly Antonio Conte’s team that believed the most in victory in a tense, closed duel, with the tension present throughout the entire time because of what was at stake.

Half an hour later, Tottenham was able to take advantage of a shot by Dane Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg that hit Kepa’s right post.

Chelsea was saved because they could not connect the talent of their attack to put Fraser Forster in trouble.

In fact, around the locker room, at the start of the second half, the match began to stir. The spurs took advantage. A long shot from Emerson Royal failed to save Kepa. Enzo Fernández picked it up, which he cleared without destination. The ball landed at the feet of Oliver Skipp who made a hole and executed a strong shot that passed the Spanish goalkeeper.

The goal ended up unhinging Potter’s box that fell into acceleration and disorder. His dominance did not worry the local team either, orderly and dominating the rhythm and the game.

Neither Denis Zakaria nor Mason Mount improved Chelsea, who conceded the second goal in the final stretch. It was in a corner taken by the Korean Heung Min Son that Eric Dier headed to the far post where Harry Kane was, unopposed, who only had to push the ball into the net.

