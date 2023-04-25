Tottenham players will reimburse their fans

After being crushed by Newcastle (6-1) on Sunday in the championship, the Tottenham players announced on Tuesday that they will refund entry tickets to Spurs fans who attended the game.

“As a team, we understand your frustration and your anger. It was not up to the task. We know that words are useless in a situation like this but, believe us, a defeat like this hurts,” the players wrote in a message posted on the Twitter account of the club.

“We appreciate your support at home and away and, with this in mind, we would like to refund the price of the matches at Saint James Park,” they add.

Some of the 3,000 Tottenham fans in the stands left the stadium after 22 minutes, when the score was already 5-0 for the Magpies.

“It’s truly humiliating and the first thing to do is apologize to the fans,” Spurs goalkeeper and captain Hugo Lloris admitted after the game.

After that resounding defeat, Tottenham reduced their chances of qualifying for the next Champions League, already being six points behind Newcastle and Manchester United (3rd and 4th) and having played one and two more games than those teams.

On Monday the north London club announced the dismissal of Cristian Stellini, interim coach after the departure of Antonio Conte, to whom he was deputy. The team has been entrusted in the final stretch of the season to Ryan Mason, waiting for a coach for the next season.

Mason will already be on the bench from Thursday, against Manchester United, in the 33rd day of the Premier League.

“We will give it our all to make up against Manchester United on Thursday when, once again, your support will be the most important thing for us. Together, and only together, we will be able to move things forward,” the players concluded in their message.