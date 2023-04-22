Home » Touch-and-go exercise: Airbus A380 trains at Leipzig/Halle Airport
Touch-and-go exercise: Airbus A380 trains at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Touch-and-go exercise: Airbus A380 trains at Leipzig/Halle Airport

Am On Saturday, the world‘s largest passenger aircraft, the A380 from the Lufthansa fleet, completed training flights at Leipzig/Halle Airport. The plane took off from Munich in the morning and practiced the so-called touch-and-go maneuver for several hours. According to Lufthansa, the plane flew back to Munich in the afternoon, where it landed shortly after 2 p.m. As airport spokesman Uwe Schuhart announced in advance, the crews must complete a comprehensive training program before the A380 can be restarted.

Lufthansa: Revival of the Airbus

The Airbus A380 had been retired during the pandemic period. Last year, however, Lufthansa decided to reactivate the Airbus A380. According to the company, the reasons are the sharp increase in demand for flight tickets and the delayed delivery of ordered aircraft. From June 1st, the A380 will fly regularly to the USA again – but from Munich and not from Leipzig/Halle.

A380-Training attracts flying enthusiasts

Aircraft onlookers – so-called plane spotters – had gathered in several places on Saturday to observe the multiple take-off and landing maneuvers. A family from Chemnitz has gathered on the airport’s viewing platform. They were just on a weekend holiday in Grimma and heard about the planned visit of the A380.

Son Jeremy is thirteen and wants to be a pilot. “He has been able to take a look into an airplane cockpit a few times,” said the mother in an interview with MDR SACHSEN. The family has used Leipzig/Halle Airport several times to start their annual vacation. “The last few times we flew to Fuerteventura and Rhodes,” the mother continued. With the weather and the good view of the A380, the trip was worth it.

