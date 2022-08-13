14 medical institutions in Beijing will participate in the service trade fair public welfare exhibition

A new generation of new crown nucleic acid detection technology platform will be unveiled

The 2022 China International Fair for Trade in Services （CIFTIS） will be held at the National Convention Center and Shougang Park from August 31 to September 5th. In the special health services exhibition, 14 well-known Beijing medical institutions, including Tsinghua Changgung Hospital, will showcase their achievements in epidemic prevention and control, medical integration innovation and cutting-edge technology. According to Fu Lijia, executive vice president of the Beijing Pharmaceutical Industry Association, this year’s CIFITS will showcase a new generation of COVID-19 nucleic acid testing technology platform, which was developed by members of the association. The platform can skip the nucleic acid sample delivery link, thus improving efficiency.

During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, 250 villages in Beijing will become the capital forest villages

Beijing began the construction of the capital forest villages. The city plans to improve rural environment, support high-quality development and promote sustainable development. During the “14th Five-Year Plan” period, 250 villages in Beijing will become “capital forest villages”. In 2021, 50 villages became capital forest villages and this year another 50 villages will be added to the list.

The rematch of HICOOL 2022 Global Entrepreneurship Competition will be held on August 15

The preliminary round of the 2022 HICOOL Global Entrepreneurship Competition concluded successfully. 486 projects advanced to the semi-finals, and 306 are foreign and 180 domestic. The next phase of the competition will start on August 15 and is expected to last for 6 days. this year’s event attracted 5,016 entrepreneurial projects from 91 countries and regions, a year-on-year increase of 25%. Agritech and Foodtech are new competition categories this year.

Highlights of the 5.0 version of the business environment reform measures released by the Beijing Higher People’s Court

On August 11, the Beijing Higher People’s Court released the highlights of the 5.0 version of the business environment reform measures. Beijing courts have supported the business environment with first-class rule of law and contributed to the high-quality development of the capital. The courts have strengthened digital empowerment, accelerated the application of technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and blockchain, and deepened the online handling of the entire litigation process.

AutoNavi maps together with a number of Beijing road maintenance companies

Open a new model of digital intelligent IoT for road maintenance in Beijing

Recently, in cooperation with AutoNavi Maps, a number of road maintenance companies in Beijing introduced a new model of road maintenance, which is digital, intelligent and uses the Internet of Things. Road occupation information systems can effectively reduce safety risks and effectively improve travel efficiency during construction. Drivers can know the road conditions in advance through the mobile app.

National Expo held a century-old cultural relics protection achievement exhibition

The National Museum’s Cultural Relics Protection Achievement Exhibition opened on August 10, displaying historic pictures, restoration tools, cultural relics and reproductions. The exhibition highlights the efforts and achievements of the museum in the protection of cultural relics for more than 100 years, and shows the development of cultural relics protection technologies and concepts.

More than 5,000 cruise ships in the city welcome the peak of summer travel

Boating is one of the most popular water recreation activities in Beijing this summer. According to the city’s water transportation management department, more than 50 enterprises in Beijing provide over 5,000 boats, including sightseeing boats, rowboats, pedal boats and electric boats.

Over 90% of residents are satisfied with the construction of Beijing’s urban sub-center

According to a recent survey, in the first half of this year, 91.5% of Beijing residents were satisfied with the progress in construction of the urban sub-center in Tongzhou District in the past five years. Low carbon infrastructure and pleasant environment are appreciated by the respondents. The construction of rapid rail transit and the increase in number of parks and green spaces are also welcome by the general public.

