Tough market conditions, Intel will launch a new wave of layoffs

In response to sluggish market conditions and declining revenue, Intel plans to launch a new wave of layoffs. Consulting firm SemiAnalysis analyst Patel (Dylan Patel) recently tweeted that Intel intends to cut up to two people in the data center department and the client computing department to cut 10% of budget costs.

Intel responded that there is indeed a layoff plan, but declined to elaborate further. “In response to the overall challenging economic environment, we are focused on reducing costs and improving efficiency by eliminating some of our businesses and employees in certain departments,” Intel said in a statement.

Intel confirmed the rumors of layoffs are true, but did not detail why the affected departments, the number of employees and the reduction in budget targets. But the company said it “will continue to invest in core areas, including its U.S. chip manufacturing business.”

