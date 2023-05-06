Tour: 1st stage and pink jersey for Evenepoel – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 MAY – Remco Evenepoel won the first stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 19.6 km time trial from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona with a time of 21’18”. The Belgian, champion reigning world champion, also conquers the first pink jersey of the pink race.Second place in the opening stage for Filippo Ganna, third Joao Pedro Almeida.(ANSA).

