Home » Tour: 1st stage and pink jersey for Evenepoel – Abruzzo
News

Tour: 1st stage and pink jersey for Evenepoel – Abruzzo

by admin
Tour: 1st stage and pink jersey for Evenepoel – Abruzzo

The Belgian dominates the Fossacesia Marina-Ortona time trial, according to Ganna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 MAY – Remco Evenepoel won the first stage of the 106th Giro d’Italia, the 19.6 km time trial from Fossacesia Marina to Ortona with a time of 21’18”. The Belgian, champion reigning world champion, also conquers the first pink jersey of the pink race.Second place in the opening stage for Filippo Ganna, third Joao Pedro Almeida.(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy