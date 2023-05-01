Home » Tour bus carrying students overturned: There are dead and injured
News

Tour bus carrying students overturned: There are dead and injured

by admin

The accident occurred in the Şehitler Mahallesi location of İnegöl district at midnight. The tour bus with the plate number 06 BFV 850 under the direction of Kemal A., which includes students returning to Ankara from the Çanakkale trip, went out of control as a result of the sudden braking of the driver, who was allegedly going fast. The bus, in which Kemal A. lost control of the steering wheel, lay on its side and fell over the barrier. Slightly injured in the accident where the life market took place […]

See also  Victim of pedophilia in Australia receives a maxi-compensation from the Church: almost one million euros

You may also like

Moving forward in unison to continuously win new...

Starting today, the 49-euro ticket is also valid...

Kerala Chief Minister Panayi Rajan Vijayan’s criticism of...

Rescuing the memory of the viche

Conservative ruling party candidate wins Paraguay presidential election...

Regional countries stop people coming to Afghanistan for...

The heirs of poverty

Four-day week: Hubertus Heil against the introduction of...

Slava Zaitsev died in Moscow

These are the winners of the Piloneras Parade...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy