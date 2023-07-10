Tour de France: With the help of Egan Bernal, Rodríguez seeks a podium

The Spanish Carlos Rodríguez, with his fourth place overall, is the big surprise of this Tour de France. The Andalusian cyclist from Ineos, just 22 years old, fights for the podium in his first participation in the Grande Boucle.

And for this he will have a luxury domestique, the Colombian Egan Bernal, winner of the Tour in 2019, who will fight for Rodríguez to be among the top three when the Tour arrives in Paris on July 23.

“Simply sharing a team with him and since he says words (Bernal stated that he will help Carlos Rodríguez in the final part of the Tour) and puts himself at your service, I have no words to describe him. It says a lot about the person he is and the great cyclist that it is”, affirmed this Monday Carlos Rodríguez in the day of rest of the gala round.

Rodríguez is fourth, 4 minutes and 22 seconds behind the leader, the Danish Jonas Vingegaard.

Carlos Rodríguez will have to fight in this Tour with the strong heat, with temperatures around 30 degrees. But the Ineos cyclist was born in Almuñécar, in the province of Granada, in the torrid south of Spain.

“I think it’s going well for me, I have to see how the body continues to respond, but I’m used to it because where I’m from I tend to get quite hot, so hopefully it’s a positive aspect for me.”Carlos Rodríguez responded to a question about the heatwave.

first participation

Carlos Rodríguez arrived on the Tour without knowing what his level would be, in his first participation.

“Obviously I didn’t know where I was going to be. If I was going to be among the fifty, among the twenty, among the ten or a quarter as I am now,” he said on Monday.

“I’m happy. We’ll see how the legs continue to respond. I’m still discovering the race, but the important thing is that we’re doing things well. To keep trying to do the best possible,” he added.

After the rest day, the Tour resumes on Tuesday with a stage with four third-class ports and one second-class climb, as an appetizer for the two weeks in which everything is decided.

“Now comes a pretty tough week. Tuesday I think it’s going to be a complicated stage. Everyone is going to want to find a break because of how the route is and it’s going to be quite demanding. Then come the stages from Friday to Sunday in that the mountains are coming again. The stages of the weekend may be the ones that make the most difference”, explained.

For the Spanish fan, the appearance of the young man from Granada in the Tour, after finishing seventh in the Vuelta last year, has been a discovery.

“I am grateful that people notice you and support you. It does not suppose an extra pressure but an extra strength that support,” he said.

The Spanish press affirms that Rodríguez will be in the Movistar team next year and that it is his last season in Ineos, but the interested party did not want to talk about his future on Monday. “The best person to ask would be my manager,” he said.

Head of ranks?

Rodríguez faces the final part of the Tour as the presumable leader of the ranks, although the man from Granada prefers to avoid that responsibility, also taking into account that his British teammate Tom Pidcock is seventh.

“At the moment we are two ahead in the general classification and as long as we continue to respond well, I think it can be good to have two tricks, play several cards to have the best possible result,” he said.

Egan Bernal himself took the pressure off him on Sunday after the Puy de Dome stage.

“The important thing is to be very constant and he’s doing well. He’s still very young. What he’s doing is impressive, you can’t ask for more. From now on it’s going to be a gain. The team is very happy with what he’s done up to now. You have to congratulate him and support him in whatever way you can, but you have to take into account that he is very young and that in the future he will be one of the best runners”, stressed Bernal.

The Colombian and the rest of Ineos will fight for Rodríguez to get on the podium in what may be the Andalusian’s last season in the team.

