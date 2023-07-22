Tour of Austria: young cyclist (†17) dies after a serious fall

Sport tour in Austria

Young cyclist (†17) dies after a serious fall

Status: 1:30 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

The junior bike tour in Upper Austria was canceled after the fatal accident

Source: pa/dpa/OÖ CLASSICS/APA/Reinhard Eisenbauer

Another fatal accident rocked cycling. Five weeks after Gino Mäder’s death at the Tour de Suisse, a tragic accident occurred at a junior race in Austria. A 17-year-old fell during a descent and succumbed to his injuries.

Just five weeks after the death of Swiss professional Gino Mäder, there was another fatal accident in cycling. After a fall on the second half-stage of the Tour of Upper Austria for juniors on Friday, the young Italian driver succumbed to his injuries during the night. The organizers announced this on Saturday on Facebook. The tour was cancelled.

“We are deeply shocked to announce that the young Italian athlete, who fell yesterday on the first stage, succumbed to his injuries despite all medical efforts. Our thoughts are with the family, carers and teammates. The 48th International Junior Tour will not be continued,” the organizers wrote.

The 17-year-old Italian fell during the stage from Haid to Marchtrenk on the descent from Mistelbacher Berg without any external influence. He was immediately treated by race doctors and then flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz by rescue helicopter. Because of the rescue measures, the stage was initially stopped and then canceled.

Criticism of risky routing

also read

Only five weeks ago, the Swiss girl from the professional team Bahrain-Victorious died after an accident. The 26-year-old also fell on a descent at the Tour de Suisse and suffered serious injuries, from which he succumbed in the hospital. Mäder went off the road while descending the Albula Pass and fell into a ravine.

also read

Sustainable muscle building

In the field of riders there had been criticism of the route of the Tour de Suisse. Belgian top driver Remco Evenepoel, for example, complained that it was risky to set such a descent, on which Mäder left the track, so close to the finish. In fact, the athletes can reach speeds of up to 90 km/h.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

