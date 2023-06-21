Home » Tour of Colombia departs from Dosquebradas
Tour of Colombia departs from Dosquebradas

Julian Andres Santa

The emotions of the Tour of Colombia arrive today in Risaraldense territory with the development of the fifth stage, which will start from the Municipal Administrative Center of Dosquebradas, starting at 7 in the morning, so that the passionate and lovers of this discipline, they will be able to come to observe the start of the most traditional and important cycling event in the country.

Watch out for road closures

Rodrigo Perlaza, operational director of Transit in the Industrial Municipality, referred to the road closures for today. “We are going to have some road closures scheduled in the CAM from five in the morning until 10:30 and the entire sector from Cruzero to Romelia, El Pollo, will be closed from 7 in the morning. Citizens are recommended to take alternative routes, we also have a detour plan for the Megabús transport system so that it is not affected during rush hour”.

Closures for stage 6

“For the 22nd, the stage that the organization of the Tour of Colombia has scheduled, will pass through Dosquebradas in the Romelia sector and later it will take the El Pollo variant. We are waiting for this stage to reach the municipality approximately between 9:30 and 10 in the morning, so the closure will be from 9 in the morning, ”he pointed out.

Tour of Risaralda

Stage 5. Today

Route: Dosquebradas, Santa Rosa variant, Chinchiná, Irra, Quinchía, La Ceiba, San Clemente, Anserma, Cairo and ends in Belalcázar.

Stage 6. Morning

Route: La Virginia, Tesalia Tunnel, Irra, Chinchiná bypass, Santa Rosa, El Pollo bypass, Cerritos, La Virginia, Apía, Sanctuary and ends in Apía.

Stage 7. Friday June 23

Route: Pereira, La Virginia, Anserma, Riosucio, Supía, La Felisa, Irra, La Manuela and ends in Manizales.

‘Supermán’ López, winner of the queen stage

The rider Miguel Ángel López continues to show his power and favoritism in the Tour of Colombia and yesterday he achieved his fourth victory in five days of competition, thus continuing to expand his lead in the general classification. This is how yesterday in the queen stage, ‘Supermán’ was the winner after a journey of 119.3 kilometers from Ibagué to Alto de la Línea, with two third-class climbs and arrival at the finish line in a special category climb.

Similarly, among the main changes in the general classification after yesterday’s stage, Miguel Ángel López is now escorted by Rodrigo Contreras, who took second place from Fabio Duarte, who now left the top 10.

General ranking

1. Miguel Angel Lopez. Team Medellin

2. Rodrigo Contreras. Colombia Pact for Sport

3. Daniel Mendez. EPM Scott.

Given:

The fifth stage, which starts today from Dosquebradas, will have a total distance of 165.5 kilometers, culminating in the municipality of Belalcázar.

