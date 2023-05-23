Tourism aligned to scientific and community processes

With an investment of more than one billion pesos, the “Colombia Bio-Scientific Nature Tourism Project in the Department of Huila” is carried out in the department, which seeks to implement alternatives with local communities linked to the avifauna.

By: Gloria Camargo

With the aim of designing but also implementing, in co-creation with local communities, economic alternatives based on scientific nature tourism linked to the Huila birdlife, as a strategy for knowledge, protection and sustainable use of biocultural assets, in the department, the construction of the “Colombia Bio-Scientific Nature Tourism Project in the Department of Huila” is being developed.

Juan Pablo Puentes Lemus, Southern Territorial Technical Director for Colombia of the ONF Andina, (a branch of the Office National des Forets – ONF, which is a French public entity that manages and conserves forests), referred to what this initiative consists of and its impact for the department.

According to the Technical Director, this “is a science, technology and innovation project that is carried out with resources from the General Royalty System of the Department of Huila with co-financing from the Corhuila University, Mashiramos (which is a tourism corporation in southern Huila) and ONF Andina, who in addition to co-financing are also technical operators of the project”.

Juan Pablo Puentes Lemus, South Territorial Technical Director for Colombia of the ONF Andina.

The initiative

According to Puentes Lemus, because the department of Huila has tourism potential in terms of natural resources, especially in terms of biodiversity, and since the region does not have a product of this type, where tourism wealth can be offered to national and international level, this initiative was raised.

“So in this case, since they are Science and Technology resources, we are designing a product of scientific tourism of nature oriented to the avifauna of the department of Huila.

We have focused on three protected areas, seeking north-south traceability in the department of Huila: the Regional District of Integrated Management of La Tatacoa, in the north in Villavieja, in the Cerro Páramo de Miraflores Regional Natural Park in the center of the department of Huila , and in the Guácharos – Puracé Biological Corridor Regional Natural Park, in the south of the department,” he pointed out.

It should be noted that the location of the project establishes 159 direct beneficiaries of five community monitoring groups of biodiversity:

Monitoring Group of the Cabrera River Caiman Protective Association.

Fauna and Flora Monitoring Group Ferchín Guardian of the Earth.

Massif Footprints Monitoring Group.

Greening Laboyano Monitoring Group.

Galbula ruficauda, ​​(rufous-tailed jacamara) is a species of beaked bird in the Galbulidae family native to tropical areas in southern Mexico, Central America, and South America.

The Technical Director also highlighted that this community monitoring of biodiversity, which has been strengthening in recent years, “primary and secondary information has been collected, expeditions have been carried out at sites in the rainy season, in the dry season and with that information we are closing the design of the product”.

In turn, he indicated that this product “will have approximately six concentrated routes from north to south with their respective attractions, that is, the place where the specialized bird watcher can come.

The idea of ​​this designed product is that it can be marketed. Mashiramos, which has a National Tourism Registry, but also any other group that is promoted through the Government of Huila, will be able to offer the product of scientific nature tourism, which can be offered through digital means and contact visitors to the department of Huila,” he explained. .

expected products

According to the initiative, 10 specific points were previously established:

Consolidation of the baseline of the avifauna of the department of Huila. Avifauna characterization studies through monitoring expeditions in the DRMI La Tatacoa, Cerro Páramo de Miraflores PNR and Guácharos – Puracé Biological Corridor PNR with the participation of Mashiramos and other community monitoring groups. Product of scientific tourism of nature oriented to the avifauna for the department of Huila. Mapping of the formal and non-formal academic and scientific offer in the department of Huila. Roadmap for closing technical-scientific and operational capacity gaps for the operation of Nature Science Tourism. Avifauna distribution models in the department of Huila. Implementation of strategies for appropriation and use of the knowledge generated, through the development of 30 workshops with community and institutional actors of public and private order. Linking of 3 research internships of CORHUILA for the development of the product of Scientific Tourism of Nature oriented to the avifauna. Institutional management and articulation with SENA, for the implementation of the first training program in birdwatching in the department of Huila, called «Management of information on birdwatching tours for tourism». Bird guide for the department of Huila and catalog for bird monitoring.

Artists from the south of Huila, work on the illustrations of 600 species, which will be digitized to make a guide.

next release

Puentes established that the final product of the project is expected to be launched in a maximum of three months. “For now we are in the work of editing, publishing and printing a bird guide for the department of Huila, which is also an added value to this project in the department, since it has bird supply exercises.

We just passed the Global Big Day 2023, and I saw a report where Colombia is rebounding in all Latin American countries, it was the one with the most sightings and that is surely due to the fact that we have more species, but very surely because we have many more reports, that is to say that there is a dynamic at this moment in the territory, so that must be sold, must be shown”, he said.

It should be noted that Colombia led the day that was presented on Saturday May 13 worldwide, within the framework of World Migratory Bird Day, there, the country led the country with 1,487 species observed in the list by country of that activity, escorted by Peru with 1,416 and Brazil with 1,182. Meanwhile, Huila was ranked 13th at the national level, registering 456 birds observed.

One of the reasons why a department bird guide will also be published with approximately 600 species, which will be depicted by artists from southern Huila, “they are working on the illustrations, then these illustrations are digitized and they are taken to the department’s bird guide, but we are going to take advantage so that the bird guide once has the graphic outputs of the product, that is, that people can locate themselves and say “what I want and what can I visit in the department del Huila”, from north to south to make sightings of species that qualify for species that qualify for scientific nature tourism”.

Regarding investment in economic matters, the professional pointed out that “in terms of investment, the resources mainly come from Science and Technology of the Government. The project has a value of 1,300 million pesos, where the Department contributes 1,100 million pesos, through this fund and the cooperators the rest ”, he concluded.