Tourism comes to the fore

* Good prospects for the high season

* Security and aviation market, concerns

The start of the mid-year high tourism season has all sectors of this productive chain very hopeful. In the first place, they point out the lower dollar price as very positive, since this will allow a greater flow of tourists from abroad precisely at a time when Colombian destinations, once again, are at the top of the recommendations of the main specialized publications on the matter globally.

In the same way, the change in trend in the inflationary curve will allow national and international travelers to have a greater possibility of accessing many tourist products, goods and services, after more than a year in which prices were constantly rising.

Even the climatic situation is collaborating, since the winter season has begun to subside substantially in several regions of the country, while the road infrastructure presents better functionality today compared to what was recorded at Easter and later, due to of landslides, bridge collapses and other effects on national and departmental highways.

There are also very positive reports on some growing niches in terms of attracting tourists, such as the arrival of cruise ships at our ports on the Caribbean coast. It is estimated that in the 2023-2024 season the country would be receiving more than 200 trips from no less than thirty of the main shipping lines, with a projected revenue of even more than 50 million dollars.

Another piece of good news is that, according to the records of Migración Colombia, the flow of visitors continues to grow, to such an extent that last April they exceeded 415,000, a significant increase compared to a year ago. Already in the first four-month period, the volume of foreigners who arrived in the country increased by 41% compared to the same period in 2022.

However, despite this scenario, there are early warnings that continue to be on. The first of these is that the local and regional air market has not yet been able to overcome the departure of the service of two of the main low-cost airlines, Viva Air and Ultra Air, which at that time mobilized a large number of passengers. Although it is true that the rest of the companies have tried to supply a part of this demand, the same travel agencies maintain that the blow of this circumstance, which was very hard at Easter, is still maintained in some proportion.

Meanwhile, the hotel chain, although it has said that it is prepared to increase its occupancy rates in this half year, especially on bank holidays, still has concerns about the impact on its inflationary and labor costs.

Another alarm that is on the table refers to the situation of insecurity and public disorder in some areas, which has even led some countries to warn their nationals about some precautions they should take when visiting our country. Although it is true that the public force has already announced a plan to redouble surveillance on the roads, as well as in the main destinations, it is imperative that mayors and governors, as well as the entire tourist chain, coordinate their strategies to guarantee maximum tranquility to travelers.

One of the most important issues at the local level is precisely that the authorities are very careful to avoid cases of price abuse and tourist scams, especially on the beaches and some restaurants. Nothing is more damaging to the flow of travelers to a certain place than the continuous news about outlandish charges for products, goods and services.

As can be seen, the mid-year tourist season that officially started this festive bridge appears as a very important opportunity for the economy of many regions and a large sector of the population that derives its income from the so-called industry without chimneys. However, there are several flanks in which immediate but also structural actions are required, above all to fulfill the repeated promise that tourism is the ‘new oil’ of the country.