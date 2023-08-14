Tourism development in Cali graduated dozens of young people

40 young people from Commune 1 in Santiago de Cali successfully completed the “Youth Training for Tourism Development” diploma.

This significant degree is given within the framework of International Youth Day and was celebrated by the District Tourism Secretariat.

Stefania Doglioni Vélez, Secretary of Tourism of Cali, through the strategy, “Tourism to the Neighborhood”, seeks to promote the attendance of visitors to the communes.

“Tourism is more than exploring picturesque places and creating unforgettable memories. It is a force that has the power to transform our communities, enrich our cultures and create opportunities for all,” Stefania said.

Likewise, this initiative is premised on empowering young people in their own communities, highlighting their potential and encouraging their participation in a tourism approach that contributes to the social and economic development of the territories.

Throughout 80 hours of training, students acquired skills in areas such as:

– Guianza.

– Entrepreneurship.

– Bilingualism.

– Design of products.

– Agrotourism.

– Nature tourism.

This knowledge is intended to promote the development of tourism in their surroundings.

In addition to theoretical training, the young people participated in practical exercises and field trips that consolidated their learning, preparing them to actively contribute to strengthening tourism in Cali.

The strengthening of competitiveness and innovation through the development of human capital capacities is the ideology of this strategy.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

