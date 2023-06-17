Tourism expectations for the June break

The mid-year holidays are approaching and Pereira, having a strategic geographical position, a variety of climates and proximity to other territories, becomes one of the ideal destinations for tourists and locals to enjoy their rest.

The Secretariat for Economic Development and Competitiveness, through the Pereira Tourism Office, makes the extension so that both citizens and tourists prefer the options that are offered from the capital of Risaraldense for this vacation break:

“Invite them to get to know and to go through our rural corridors, at this moment there are 8 corridors that we can offer the opportunity of a very varied gastronomy, wonderful experiences of coffee, cocoa, bird watching, flora sighting, howler monkeys, being able to visit our Otún Quimbaya fauna and flora sanctuary, as well as the Los Frailes waterfalls, go to the La Pastora visitor center, which is the entrance gate to the Los Nevados National Natural Park ”, shared the director of the Tourist Office, Iliana Pachón.

Attractive destinations in Pereira

Taking advantage of these corridors and the offer that the city has for tourism is the invitation that Director Pachón makes, in order for more local entrepreneurs to become stronger and the economy to reactivate again:

“We are in our last stage in the brokers, strengthening them, offering them the training they need in different topics such as customer service on their website and logo creation, the way to attend, costs, in short, in each of the issues that they require are through our seven headquarters that are also part of our Secretariat of Economic Development and competitiveness”.

Altagracia Viewpoint: It is available to the public from Tuesday to Friday, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Due to the high number of people, groups are allowed to go up of 30 people with a time limit of 5 minutes to be at the top of the tower.

Cerro Canceles: located in the corridor of La Bella, where you can see a complete panorama of Pereira and part of Dosquebradas. Likewise, carry out hiking, trekking and bird watching activities.

Combia: corregimiento where you can have the opportunity to live coffee experiences.

Great gastronomic variety in our tourist corridors of Tribunas and Cerritos; as well as health and wellness tourism experiences.

Barbas Bremen Conservation District; in the Upper and Middle Basin of the Otún River in the Otún Quimbaya Fauna and Flora Sanctuary.

On the other hand, you can find the following activities in the department:

Botanical Garden of Marseille

You will be surprised by the tranquility, fresh air, tranquility and green beauty of the region.

Tatama Hill

The presence of a virgin páramo and the excellent state of conservation make it a protected area of ​​high scientific interest, and an intact natural refuge for many plant and animal species.

La Marcada Regional Nature Reserve

Being in the middle of two valleys gives it a microclimate that favors the formation and permanent condensation of clouds, a circumstance that reinforces the production of water.