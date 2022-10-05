It will be up to sports champions Paola Pezzo and Kristian Ghedina to cut the ribbon of the 2022 edition of Horeca and Dolomiti Show: appointment on Monday at 11 at the Palazzo delle Fiere in Longarone with the event dedicated to tourist hospitality in the Dolomites.

The moment is certainly complicated and the provincial councilor Simone Deola underlined it in the presentation at Palazzo Piloni: «The energy price increases risk causing worse consequences than those caused by the pandemic. It is therefore very important to be able to organize a moment of confrontation between stakeholders in the tourism sector. Last week the Province launched an agenda on energy price increases, asking for a stance on the part of national politics: the goal is to protect the hospitality and production sector ».

In Longarone, from 10 to 12 October, the presence of twenty international buyers is expected for the Dolomiti Show, who will meet the tour operators of Belluno. Mauro Topinelli, director of Dolomiti Show explains: «This is an event strongly desired by the Region and in conjunction with the Buy Veneto: it is a unique opportunity to present to international operators what our territory offers. We will also talk about accessible tourism (Monday at 2 pm), presenting the actions carried out in the last year ».

At the fair in Longarone there is ample space for conferences and meetings, all organized by the Dolomiti Show. One of this year’s themes is that of sport and the mountains to understand where we are in organizing the 2026 Olympics and Paralympics, with the direct involvement of the Cortina Foundation, a confrontation scheduled for Tuesday 11 at 2 pm. “We have also organized an event dedicated to the theme of connectivity for Tuesday at 10 “, explains Topinelli,” designed for local authorities and tourism operators, to understand how to improve and facilitate the growth of the territory thanks to the internet connection “.

Dolomiti Show has never stopped in these two years of Covid, even without the presence of the public but only with tourism operators. This year we finally return with the complete program that includes Dolomiti Horeca, that is the fair for the catering, restaurant and hotel sector. “We will give the opportunity”, explains the president of Longarone Fiere Gian Angelo Bellati, “to all operators in the hospitality sector to meet with suppliers of products and services”.

Over 170 exhibitors from 11 Regions and 13 foreign countries will be present. With the best of companies that supply hotels, restaurants and public businesses with goods and services, including equipment, systems, hotel supplies, large kitchens, food products for catering, drinks and furniture, software, technologies and services. Alongside all this there is a photographic exhibition of the Unesco Foundation, “Extraordinary Beauty”, a path to enhance the 9 systems that make up the site.