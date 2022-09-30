Home News Tourism for the winter – International
News

Tourism for the winter – International

by admin
Tourism for the winter – International

The energy crisis in Europe will make stays in winter resorts much more expensive, writes the The New Zurich Times. Turkey and other countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea want to take advantage of it to offer alternative destinations, where to spend their holidays in the warmth. “Turkish tour operators are convinced that their country can make the most of this opportunity. Mehmet İşler, vice president of the Turkish hoteliers’ association, stated that bookings for the winter have already increased by 25 percent compared to a year ago ”. Obviously, the fact that its currency has devalued heavily also plays in favor of the country.

See also  Green pass in fits and starts in football, always mandatory for basketball

You may also like

Baoji City People’s Government Portal County District News...

The Daxing’anling area of ​​Heilongjiang announced the activity...

A Strambino the left does not make it,...

Pengjiang District held a work conference on epidemic...

Covid, masks, variants: what will remain of the...

The Municipal Science and Technology Bureau held a...

Elections, Letta is the most quoted on Twitter:...

Ningxia’s new “2+189” was found in the control...

Interventions are growing – International

[Endeavoring a New Journey and Contributing to a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy