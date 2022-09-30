The energy crisis in Europe will make stays in winter resorts much more expensive, writes the The New Zurich Times. Turkey and other countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea want to take advantage of it to offer alternative destinations, where to spend their holidays in the warmth. “Turkish tour operators are convinced that their country can make the most of this opportunity. Mehmet İşler, vice president of the Turkish hoteliers’ association, stated that bookings for the winter have already increased by 25 percent compared to a year ago ”. Obviously, the fact that its currency has devalued heavily also plays in favor of the country.