– In Sardinia, at a slow pace, between beauty, identity and devotion. In Milan, at the Allianz MiCo, at the Sustainable Tourism Fair, “Do the right thing!”, after the greeting of the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, in the institutional space of about 100 square meters of the Region pavilion, the commissioner of Tourism, Gianni Chessa illustrated the initiatives for an experiential tourism model, between paths, villages and hospitality. For the first time all groups, foundations and religious paths will be represented.

“At a slow pace in Sardinia, but we are giving an acceleration on the tourist offer that Sardinia lacked to lengthen the season, to go beyond the sea and not just the sea. The slow pace of religious walks is a spiritual pace. A tourist offer of religious paths that gives a great opportunity to live to all the municipalities of Sardinia, rediscovering the most authentic and true island.” Councilor Chessa said so, underlining how Sardinia promotes uniqueness and not competition.

“Our land – continued the exponent of the Giunta Solinas- has so much to offer, so much to tell. So we have experiential tourism, archaeological tourism, food and wine tourism. We have that tourism that loves to live in the open air. The international tourist in general today wants something different from the usual sea. Obviously, the sea is a wealth that gives us four months a year of important economy, but that’s not enough for us. We have to go further. This is the great opportunity. We are here in Milan doing the right thing to present our paths that we are ready to offer. And in October “We walk in Sardinia”. We host industry experts from all over Italy and all other parts of Europe. Will be 1000 kilometers affected. In this sector we are the last, we are slower than the others, but we will arrive first because we offer more, we offer uniqueness. Sardegna is a brand that promotes uniqueness, concluded councilor Gianni Chessa.”

The Sardinia Region presents the successful project, “We walk in Sardinia”, a model of experiential tourism, between paths, villages and hospitality. A journey into the most authentic and profound Sardinia along the paths traveled by pilgrims over the centuries. This is the leitmotif with which the Region of Sardinia presents itself at the 19th edition of Fa’ la Cosa Giusta’, the Italian fair dedicated to critical consumption and sustainable lifestyles, to cultural and religious paths and itineraries. In addition to the councilor Gianni Chessa, Miriam Giovanzana, director of Terre di mezzo, took part in the presentation conference, who embraced the regional project ‘We walk in Sardinia’ as an original and effective model for the development of slow tourism on the national scenario.

With Fa la cosa Giusta and in Sardinia from 3 to 7 October with ‘We walk in Sardinia’ 2023, the island will be able to express its vocation for slow and sustainable tourism. The paths of Santa Barbara, of Santu Jacu, of San Giorgio Vescovo, of Sant’Efisio, 100 Torri, Via dei Santuari, a Franciscan route and the itineraries that will refer to pilgrimage destinations (Borutta, Dorgali, Galtellì, Gesturi, Laconi, Luogosanto, Orgosolo and Sant’Antioco) will give you the suggestive and exclusive experience of a journey into the deep and authentic heart of the island.