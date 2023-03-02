Status: 02.03.2023 2:20 p.m Hotels and holiday apartments in SH were well filled again in 2022. According to the tourism agency, there are as many overnight stays as before the pandemic. Nevertheless, something has changed.

The holiday and vacation guests are back in the north. Tourism companies counted around 37.5 million overnight stays nationwide last year. This is a new record for Schleswig-Holstein. According to the tourism agency, however, the number of guests has fallen slightly compared to the pre-Corona year 2019. Around one percent fewer people came. However, the guests stayed longer than before, it was said.

More guests on the Baltic Sea, fewer inland

Further information Even if everything has become more expensive: the trend towards SH holidays seems unbroken. Many holiday regions are optimistic. more

According to the tourism agency, there is an increase in the number of overnight stays, especially on the Baltic Sea. Inland, on the other hand, lost almost five percent. The North Sea island of Sylt remains the most popular, followed at some distance by Lübeck and St. Peter-Ording (Northern Friesland district).

Tourism Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen (independent) is now looking forward to the coming season. The most important question for him: Are more people going abroad again and not to Schleswig-Holstein, or are they keeping their money together more because of inflation?

Madsen wants more quality in tourism

Madsen wants to focus more on year-round offers. Tourism boss Bettina Bunge emphasizes that Germany remains the most popular destination for Germans, but will lose market share in 2023. Hospitality and positive encounters on site would become all the more important for holidaymakers.

We have to take the momentum from the good result and continue to work on sustainable, responsible quality tourism.

Claus Ruhe Madsen, Minister of Tourism in SH

From Madsen’s point of view, however, one major challenge remains for hotels, holiday rental companies and the like: the shortage of skilled workers.

Further information After a study cast doubt on the legality of Danish border controls, pressure on the EU mounts. more The industry wants to work together to attract more international guests to northern Germany and recruit more skilled workers from abroad. more 700 people work at the Weissenhäuser Strand holiday park. They come from 36 nations and many stay – as specialists. more