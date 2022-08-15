The statistics are still partial, but, after the two summers marked by the pandemic have been archived, the Ligurian Levant is preparing to celebrate a record 2022: the number of presences and arrivals exceeds that of 2019, the year in which the word Covid had not yet been heard . And so, as expected, there are those who uncork the bottles, those who shout again at the invasion.
See also A murder without guilty: the investigations, the traces of the DNA and all the mysteries on the Quaiattini case, four years later