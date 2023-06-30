Tourism in Upper Austria: “It’s going uphill”

“After a very hard time, tourism has proven to be resilient,” says Robert Seeber, Federal Division Chairman for Tourism and the Leisure Industry. The booking situation for the summer is very good: “For domestic tourism, things are going uphill again after the Corona years,” says the Linz entrepreneur, who is also chairman of the Strategy Board of Upper Austria Tourism.

In this function, he has been involved in drafting the Upper Austrian Tourism Strategy 2030 since October last year. Around 700 people were involved in the process, from tourism professionals and experts to school classes. The result is a program – the motto is “Upper Austria: really surprising” – that not only focuses on increasing value creation, but also on sustainability and digitization.

The most important cornerstones were presented by Tourism Provincial Councilor Markus Achleitner (VP), the Managing Director of Upper Austria Tourism, Andreas Winkelhofer and Seeber on Friday in the Linz Music Theater. The location was not chosen by chance: with Bad Ischl as the European Capital of Culture 2024, next year will be a “Tourism Power Year”, says Achleitner: “In the field of culture, you will not be able to avoid Upper Austria”.

The state council is quite satisfied with the results of the past few years: from 2017 to 2022, the state supported 2707 tourism projects with funding totaling 137 million euros. Between 2023 and 2030, 200 million euros in funding are to be distributed, with a focus on sustainable initiatives in the field of mobility.

The search for employees

Another important part of the new strategy is the issue of labor shortages: Even if the number of apprentices in the tourism sector is currently increasing, the industry needs to be made more attractive. “We entrepreneurs are challenged to consider attractive working time models,” says Seeber. But politics must also become active: for example, with new models for temporary workers or simplifications for working pensioners. “More net than gross,” summarizes the entrepreneur’s demand.

On average, a holidaymaker spends 2.7 nights in Upper Austria – the length of stay is to be extended by 2030. Core markets for the tourism industry are Germany, the Czech Republic and parts of Slovakia. Andreas Winkelhofer sees great potential in the Netherlands, where the aim is to attract more families to vacation in Upper Austria. In terms of hospitality, Upper Austria enjoys an excellent reputation: In the ranking of the booking platform Booking.com, the region of Upper Austria was ranked third by holidaymakers – behind La Rioja in Spain and Epirus in Greece.

The promotion of year-round offers is also part of the strategy: “We have to get away from the seasonal perspective and become a year-round destination,” says Tourism Councilor Achleitner. Concrete projects will now be worked out over the summer, and the tourism strategy is to be decided by the state government in September. The final presentation will then take place on Tourism Day, November 20th.

Upper Austria

Upper Austria's lakes: Where is it most beautiful?

UPPER AUSTRIA. It may be one of the "first world problems" to have to choose between the most beautiful lakes in Upper Austria.

Upper Austria’s lakes: Where is it most beautiful?

author

Verena Mittellechner

Verena Mittellechner

