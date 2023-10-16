Tourism is reactivated between Valle and Quindío

Tourism between the departments of Valle and Quindío is reactivated this festive bridge with the opening of the El Alambrado bridge over the La Vieja river.

The reopening of the structure, which had to be closed after it collapsed, once again allows visitors from both regions to enjoy the attractions offered by the coffee area.

In addition to tourism, the connection with the interior of the country is recovered and economic and social reactivation is promoted in the north of the department.

In this regard, the Undersecretary of Infrastructure of the Valley, Alfredo Almeida, welcomed the authorization of the metal bridge, a work that was urgently required and was carried out in record time after its collapse on April 12.

Almeida recalled the management of Governor Clara Luz Roldán, who was in permanent communication with the nation to respond to this emergency.

The new bridge was opened on Thursday, which will allow tourism to recover gradually and the communities of Seville, Caicedonia and neighboring municipalities of Quindío to activate their economy, as well as all sectors, especially transportation, explained de Almeida. .

The Minister in charge of Transportation, María Constanza García, assured that it is a matter of pride that six months after the bridge fell, an event in which unfortunately two people died and fifteen people were injured, it was opened today after the work carried out by the ANI, the auditor’s office, the control entities and the governorates.

Opportunities

The mayor of Seville, Jorge Augusto Palacio, indicated that “having the bridge fills us with hope and opportunities,” and highlighted the fulfillment of its delivery because his municipality during this time has been one of those affected.

More than 150 workers worked so that the deadlines for the installation of the bridge structure could be met, made up of 14 sections that correspond to 82 meters of the 102 total.

The Secretary of Infrastructure of the department, Frank Ramírez, said that for the people of Valle del Cauca it is very pleasant to know that it is a reality that this bridge is being opened again.

This achievement, Ramírez pointed out, will undoubtedly improve not only the traffic conditions between Valle del Cauca and the Coffee Region, but will also allow for the economic and social reactivation that is so important throughout our territory.

For the final installation of the structure, it was initially necessary to move the existing one 45 meters towards the side of the Quindío, then the assembly of the bridge structure continued until 80 meters of it, the intermediate supports and piers, where the bridge was located, were completed. Finally, 102 meters of the bridge were assembled until it was brought to its final position.

