Italy under the tree. Foreign travelers plan a trip to the Peninsula for the holidays until Epiphany. A study by Enit (National Tourism Agency) on Fordwardkeys data reveals a vigorous ferment starting from 19 December 2022 and up to 8 January 2023. International airline reservations to Italy between the pre-Christmas week and the weekend of Epiphany are currently around 274 thousand with an increase of + 57.3% compared to the same period 2021/2022.

The presence from the States is growing

The strong representation of the US market continues, doubling compared to 2021 (+49.8%): airline bookings for the Christmas holidays from the US are already 57 thousand. The percentage of Americans is close to 21% of the total expected foreign arrivals. This is followed by bookings from Germany, 26,970 (+22.2%) and the United Kingdom, 21,730 (+34.0%), with a respective incidence of 9.8% and 7.9% of the total.

«Signs of an Italian tourism that is more vivid than ever and ready for new challenges. But we are not resting on our laurels. Enit has major projects in the pipeline to make the tourism industry a well-established, synergistic and competitive supply chain», underlined Ivana Jelinic, CEO of Enit.

The Capital at the top of tourist destinations

The capital is still at the top of the preferred destinations with over 122,000 airline reservations. It is the best-performing destination, set to welcome around 45 per cent of total international visitors, 82.2 per cent more than in the same period 2021/2022. Rome is followed on the podium of the top 3 cities of art by Milan (over 74,000), up by +63.9% with a share of airport arrivals of 27.0% and by Venice (over 24,000), + 30.2% with 9.0% of the total.

Italian Christmas, between savings and tradition

Leisure tourism, over 81 thousand couples

82 percent of holiday visitors are leisure tourists as many as 224,500 (+50.5% on 2022/2021). To book flights to Italy are mainly couples: up to now there are 81,462 reservations for 2 passengers (+48.2% on 2021), 29.7% of the total. International tourists travel above all in Economy: about 234,000 airport arrivals expected in Italy (+59.2%), 85.4% of the total. This is followed by the Premium class (+47.7%; 7.5%), which, on the upswing, confirms the propensity of travelers to spend more not only on flights, but also for all tourist travel services to the benefit of destinations chosen. Few requests for first class which, among other things, are more than halved compared to last year (-53.8%). From 19 December 2022 to 8 January 2023, bookings of rooms available in accommodation facilities on the Online Travel Agencies channels are currently at 32.5%, against 19.0% in the same period of 2021-2022.