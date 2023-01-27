The Spring Festival in 2023 is approaching. This is the first Spring Festival since the release of policies such as the “New Ten Measures” for epidemic prevention and control. The tourism market in various places is gradually heating up. Do you want to go there to play? How to travel with peace of mind and peace of mind? The Nanning Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism reminds tourists to take personal protection and travel safely and healthily.

When traveling, tourists must consciously abide by the “Convention on Civilized Behavior in Domestic Tourism of Chinese Citizens”, cherish the ecological environment, protect cultural relics and historic sites, and take care of public facilities. Vigorously promote the traditional virtues of diligence and frugality, practice the “CD Action”, and establish a new trend of civilized, healthy and green tourism.

At the same time, do not paint or engrave on cultural relics and historic sites, do not climb or touch cultural relics and historic sites and exhibits. Enhance the awareness of environmental protection, do not destroy the local natural landscape, vegetation, topography, and protect the ecosystem and water environment. Do not go to “wild scenic spots” that have not been officially developed and opened to receive tourists, lack security, and private “scenic spots” that operate illegally.

When visiting, strictly abide by the fire safety management regulations. When traveling outdoors, pay attention to fire prevention and disaster avoidance, and do not smoke, barbecue or use open flames in places where there are many weeds, accumulation of leaves and other flammable materials, or places with fire prevention warnings.

Tourists should wear masks, wash their hands frequently, gather less, consciously keep a distance from other tourists when visiting, touch less public parts, and avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes. When coughing or sneezing, cover them with your elbow or a tissue to travel in a civilized manner.

It is recommended to carry necessary common medicines during the journey. When symptoms such as cold, fever, sore throat, and cough occur, it is recommended to stop the tour and rest, and seek medical treatment in time if necessary. When visiting cultural tourism places such as public cultural places and scenic spots, keep a reasonable distance, avoid crowds of people, and reduce touching public parts. When participating in large-scale gathering activities, please abide by relevant regulations and requirements, and take personal protection seriously.

“Civilization is the most beautiful scenery.” Tourist Ms. Zeng said that civilized travel is not only a manifestation of a citizen’s personal civilization, but also a window of the city’s civilization level. Creating a civilized travel atmosphere and a green and healthy living environment requires everyone’s joint efforts.