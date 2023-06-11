Tourism Monagas 2023

The initiative arises to provide moments of recreation to children from vulnerable areas of Monagas.

To provide well-being and recreation to children and adolescents, it began in the state Monagas the Monagas 2023 Social Tourism Route, framed within the social and inclusive tourism program oriented by the Ministry of Popular Power for Tourism, the State Government, the El Niño Simón Regional Foundation and the Tourism Corporation.

The route began this June 9 with the participation of 20 children belonging to the Educational Unit “Tipuro II”, located in the parish of Boquerón, where the children enjoyed a spectacular tour of the facilities of the Hacienda Sarrapial, the Mateo Museum Manaure, the headquarters of the Tourism Corporation, the Cathedral of Our Lady of Carmen and, finally, the Zoological Park “La Guaricha”.

During the tour, the first lady of the state and president of the El Niño Simón Monagas Regional Foundation, Sorenelly Zambrano de Luna, and the president of the Tourism Corporation, Rosy Salazar, Transmonagas and the Motor Biker Monagas team were present. , who sponsored the boys and girls.

In Monagas they bring joy to infants

The first lady of Monagas indicated that this work has been programmed to bring joy to those children who live in vulnerable areas and do not have access to enjoy a day of leisure and recreation.

“Today we are accompanying our children on this journey as a gift for their good academic averages. Thanks to Governor Ernesto Luna and Minister Alí Padrón for creating these inclusion programs for infants, which also promote tourism in the state and guarantee the right of children to healthy enjoyment.

In this sense, the president of Corpoturismo expressed that, complying with the guidelines of the Ministry for Tourism, to promote routes of social inclusion for the people, this route was created that will be carried out twice a week, prioritizing the most vulnerable areas of the entity.

