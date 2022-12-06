Home News Tourism, optimism from hotels in Cortina: “There are so many people in the Dolomites”
Tourism, optimism from hotels in Cortina: "There are so many people in the Dolomites"

Tourism, optimism from hotels in Cortina: “There are so many people in the Dolomites”

«Okay, these first few days of the season have not been favored by the weather, but the tourist movement determined by skiing allows us to hope for a winter of strong recovery, perhaps with an even better trend than that of 2019». Stefano Pirro, president of the Cortina Hoteliers Association, is not only confident, but optimistic: «We will have an almost sold-out bridge for the Immaculate Conception, in the businesses that have opened. Including the arrival of many foreigners. But an even more encouraging sign », he underlines, « is the trend of this pre-bridge, with a lot of people, at least here in Cortina. And above all the return of the Italians».

The opening of the slopes obviously had its weight, but it wasn’t decisive. «This weekend the restaurants filled up and the shops were really busy too», Pirro informs again, «demonstrating that it is not entirely true that consumption is decreasing».

Yesterday bad weather certainly didn’t encourage enthusiasts to crowd the slopes. But today’s snowfall – plant engineers agree – will allow further openings of ski slopes in view of the bridge, as long as the weather forecast improves. After last weekend’s openings in Cortina, 3 Cime Dolomiti (Monte Croce Pass), San Pellegrino, Zoldo, Arabba, on 8 December, the long-awaited Sistema-Civetta will make its entrance, accompanied by the reopening of most of the slopes of Zoldano. And, sigh of relief, the Marmolada cable car could also restart, with the longest runway in Europe, 12 kilometers long, from Punta Rocca up, essentially, to Malga Ciapela. In Cortina the bridge will convince operators to start up the areas that have been closed these days, starting with the lifts and slopes of the Tofane. Further on, however, Misurina, Auronzo and Comelico.

