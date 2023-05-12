Tourism points out that this is the year of surfing in the country

The president of Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA), Néstor Castaneda, provided details of the changes that the Cuscatlán stadium facilities will undergo, an action that was demanded by the Salvadoran population several years ago but until now that clamor has been heard.

Castaneda assured, that this type of structural renovations are necessary, to keep the enclosure updated to the new demands.

The manager recalled that they recently gave maintenance to the grass of the Colossus of Montserrat, after an endless day of concerts left the ground in poor condition. In addition, they improved the drainage system, to avoid pools of water in the middle of the field. He accepted that more changes are missing, so he promised that they will be implemented progressively.

“We are working on changing the wiring to support the power capacity for them to work, but we already have them in stock,” the manager clarified. At the same time, he added that they are 60% advancing in the process of new painting in the stands and throughout the building.

About the new electronic billboards at the Cuscatlán Stadium: “We are working on changing the wiring to support the power capacity for them to work, but we already have them in stock.”

Meanwhile, he said that among the novelties there will be a Sport Bar, which will be open to the general public, which will be located in the stalls area. The plus that the bar will have will be giant screens to watch all kinds of sports, you can watch the games and a terrace area.

Some citizens reacted to this announcement in this way: “the great wave of Cuscatlán is a fucking bar, as if there weren’t already dozens in San Salvador, improve the NOOO field, make a second level in Sol and put seats in the colors of the NOOO stands, less roofing, improving changing rooms. For what? That doesn’t matter.”

On the other hand, Castaneda said that they are in talks with foreign teams, so that they play in the Colossus “just as Raúl González came to play with the Cosmos. It’s all a matter of organization.”

