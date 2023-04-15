Tourism, President Solinas: “Despite the early Easter, this year too Sardinia was the preferred destination for Italian and foreign tourists”

– “Although this year the Easter festivities arrived in the first week of April, Sardinia has confirmed itself as a privileged holiday destination for Italians and foreigners. In the three Sardinian airports there were over 71,000 arrivals and in some places in Sardinia there were significant numbers with an important economic return for tour operators. After the ‘post pandemic’ recovery, already achieved in Easter and in the summer of 2022, this result bodes well for the upcoming tourist season and gives confidence to an entire sector, which recorded record numbers last year”. This was stated by the president of the Region, Christian Solinas, commenting on the balance sheet on tourist flows at the airports of Cagliari, Olbia and Alghero referring to the Easter period.

“The action of the Region continues to offer an increasingly competitive and attractive ‘Destination Sardinia’ on the national and international market – added the president Solinas – Also the growing attention of the airlines, with the increase in destinations, even in some so-called ‘shoulder’ months, is a demonstration of how Sardinia, thanks to its landscape and environmental heritage, traditions, culture, history, archeology and food and wine, is an increasingly popular tourist destination, with the right potential to establish itself beyond the usual seaside tourism”.

