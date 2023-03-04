– “For Sardinia, the theme of paths, places of pilgrimage and spiritual itineraries represents a strategic segment of tourism promotion, a proposal that we intend to re-launch to consolidate the enhancement of the tourist-cultural heritage through the rediscovery of historical, Christian and identities”. This was stated by the regional councilor for Tourism, Gianni Chessa, announcing Sardinia’s participation in the 19th edition of the sustainable tourism fair “Do the right thing!”, scheduled in Milan from 24 to 26 March. The paths of Santa Barbara, of Santu Jacu, of San Giorgio Vescovo, of Sant’Efisio, 100 Torri, the Via dei Santuari, the Franciscan route and the itineraries that will refer to the pilgrimage destinations (Borutta, Dorgali, Galtellì, Gesturi, Laconi, Luogosanto, Orgosolo and Sant’Antioco) will be protagonists in the institutional space, of about 100 square meters, reserved for the Island.

“Identity and traditions, hospitality and sense of community are the values ​​that must identify the ‘Destination Sardinia’ in the national and international markets – added the councilor Chessa – During the Milanese fair we will offer suggestive and exclusive itineraries in the most authentic and profound heart of the ‘Isola, an offer of experiential tourism, characterized by paths, villages and spirituality. Thanks to the protocol signed with the Sardinian Episcopal Conference, we were able to proceed with the training of 70 specialized tourist guides on the theme of religious tourism. The course was organized by the Pontifical Theological Faculty of Sardinia, in collaboration with the Assessorate and the Pilgrimage Destination Foundation”.

During this morning’s presentation, which saw the presence of tourism operators of the Paths, the Councilor for Tourism also announced the 2nd edition of “We walk in Sardinia”, scheduled from 3 to 8 October 2023: “Some groups, made up of journalists, video reporters, influencers, experts and enthusiasts, will walk simultaneously on the main spiritual itineraries of Sardinia and then meet in a village, where they will tell and share the experience. An unforgettable way to discover, beyond the summer season, the beauty of Sardinia”, concluded the exponent of the Giunta Solinas.