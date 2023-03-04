Home News Tourism, Sardinia at the “Do the right thing” fair. Councilor Chessa: ‘We will present a model of experiential tourism, between paths, villages and hospitality’. In October the second edition of ‘We walk in Sardinia’
News

Tourism, Sardinia at the “Do the right thing” fair. Councilor Chessa: ‘We will present a model of experiential tourism, between paths, villages and hospitality’. In October the second edition of ‘We walk in Sardinia’

by admin
Tourism, Sardinia at the “Do the right thing” fair. Councilor Chessa: ‘We will present a model of experiential tourism, between paths, villages and hospitality’. In October the second edition of ‘We walk in Sardinia’
Cagliari, 3 March 2023 – “For Sardinia, the theme of paths, places of pilgrimage and spiritual itineraries represents a strategic segment of tourism promotion, a proposal that we intend to re-launch to consolidate the enhancement of the tourist-cultural heritage through the rediscovery of historical, Christian and identities”. This was stated by the regional councilor for Tourism, Gianni Chessa, announcing Sardinia’s participation in the 19th edition of the sustainable tourism fair “Do the right thing!”, scheduled in Milan from 24 to 26 March. The paths of Santa Barbara, of Santu Jacu, of San Giorgio Vescovo, of Sant’Efisio, 100 Torri, the Via dei Santuari, the Franciscan route and the itineraries that will refer to the pilgrimage destinations (Borutta, Dorgali, Galtellì, Gesturi, Laconi, Luogosanto, Orgosolo and Sant’Antioco) will be protagonists in the institutional space, of about 100 square meters, reserved for the Island.

“Identity and traditions, hospitality and sense of community are the values ​​that must identify the ‘Destination Sardinia’ in the national and international markets – added the councilor Chessa – During the Milanese fair we will offer suggestive and exclusive itineraries in the most authentic and profound heart of the ‘Isola, an offer of experiential tourism, characterized by paths, villages and spirituality. Thanks to the protocol signed with the Sardinian Episcopal Conference, we were able to proceed with the training of 70 specialized tourist guides on the theme of religious tourism. The course was organized by the Pontifical Theological Faculty of Sardinia, in collaboration with the Assessorate and the Pilgrimage Destination Foundation”.

See also  "I'll get you vaccinated in advance." And Boda sent friends to Israel

During this morning’s presentation, which saw the presence of tourism operators of the Paths, the Councilor for Tourism also announced the 2nd edition of “We walk in Sardinia”, scheduled from 3 to 8 October 2023: “Some groups, made up of journalists, video reporters, influencers, experts and enthusiasts, will walk simultaneously on the main spiritual itineraries of Sardinia and then meet in a village, where they will tell and share the experience. An unforgettable way to discover, beyond the summer season, the beauty of Sardinia”, concluded the exponent of the Giunta Solinas.

You may also like

۹ؽǰ鳣4µů ȵءܲ봺 _йҾŻ

Women in Cyber: 10 scholarships, full immersion course

Annual inflation was 13.28% in February

France: first meeting of the Ministerial Consultation Forum...

Iran to reconnect surveillance cameras at nuclear sites

Fu Bo was appointed as the Secretary-General of...

The 10 best pathophysiology books

Alto Baudó: $1,028 million for the Puerto Echeverry...

Milk will not rise in price this 2023,...

Time of the Two Sessions | Xiao Wei,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy