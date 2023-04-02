Ecuadorians will have a day off on April 7 for Good Friday that joins Saturday 08 and Sunday 09 April 2023. In Loja, those who are linked to tourist activity have everything ready to receive visitors.

There are high expectations among those who are dedicated to tourist activities in the city and province of Loja. There are promotions and a variety of attractions to receive visitors.

Frans Obaco Carrión, president of the Provincial Chamber of Tourism of Loja (Captur-Loja), in dialogue with Diario Crónica, indicated that there is an articulated work between the different providers and businessmen to provide the facilities and provide the best care to those who arrive at the city.

According to the leader, expectations are high for the next holiday, considering the vacations in the Costa region.

The aspiration is to receive tourists from the provinces of Guayas and Santa Elena, in at least 70%. Although there are also visitors from the city of Quito and other towns in the Sierra, he emphasized.

Expectations

The objective will be to reach the rates of 2019, before the pandemic. The Holiday will begin on Friday 07 and will end on Sunday 09 April 2023.

Obaco Carrión asserted that Loja and its cantons have several attractions to offer, among them, natural reserves and cultural spaces, which arouse interest in the natives of other cities. On this occasion, prioritizing religious tourism according to the traditions of each area.

Environment

According to Juan Carlos Maldonado, who works in a hotel in the city, there are high expectations of increasing the number of guests.

“From previous experience, on the Easter holiday there is interest in getting to know Loja, mainly for its churches and processions,” he concluded. (YO)

Given

According to the holiday law, in force since 2016, the country has 11 days of rest annually at the national level that are not recoverable. In addition, in each province a day is added for local holidays for a total of twelve days of holidays.