– Tomorrow (Thursday 23), at 10, in the Conference Center of the Catalunya Hotel (via Catalogna, 22) in Alghero, the Regional Councilor for Tourism, Gianni Chessa, will participate in the inauguration of the BITAS (International Exchange of Active Tourism in Sardinia), scheduled until Sunday 26 March, and to the General States of Active Tourism in Sardinia.

“It will be an important opportunity for administrators and operators to discuss to develop proposals and evaluate the creation of new initiatives and the consolidation of local networks. It also requires a balance of this strategic tourist segment, which in recent years has developed so much as to be able to offer a consistent offer of active tourism. A strong increase in offers, also from international tour operators”, underlined councilor Chessa.