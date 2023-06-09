Tourist bus against tram in Milan, some slightly injured – Lombardy

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, JUNE 08 – The collision between a tour bus carrying 28 Korean tourists and a tram of line 10 in Piazza San Gioachimo, not far from Milan Central Station, caused nine injuries, none in serious condition .



From an initial reconstruction, it would have been the bus that cut off the road to the tram which would have tried to brake but the impact was inevitable. In addition to the 118 operators, local police officers, ATM personnel and the firefighters to allow the public transport driver to leave his position, even if it was not necessary.



Four injured were on board the tram and the other five on the bus. Only two were taken to hospital, the others treated on the spot. (HANDLE).

