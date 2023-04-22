Home » Tourist bus fell into a ravine on the Bogotá – Villeta highway
by admin
In the morning hours of this Saturday, April 22, there was a spectacular traffic accident on the Bogotá – Villeta road. A tourist bus, carrying 40 passengers, fell into a ravine in this area.

The vehicle, with license plates SZU 432, suffered the accident at kilometer 47+450 in the Alto de Minas sector, according to reports from the Cundinamarca traffic authorities. Apparently, the driver lost control in a maneuver and slid into the abyss.

The Fire Brigade arrived at the scene of the events. El Rosal, Nocaima and San Francisco; the Red Cross, the Civil Defense, Crue de Cundinamarca and the Police.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers who belonged to a Christian Church, of whom 24 have been rescued and have been taken to the nearest care centers.

“Upon arriving at the site (Villeta) we found a tourist bus, which had 40 occupants, who are initially assessed. We continue to attend to the emergency and to be able to establish the causes that generated this incident”, said Captain Álvaro Farfán, departmental delegate of the Cundinamarca Fire Department.

