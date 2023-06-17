Tourist demand increases up to 213% in El Salvador

According to a report published by the Economic Institute of the multinational financial services Mastercard, the spending of tourists who visit El Salvador to have a “new experience” has grown by 213% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period. of 2019.

In Central America, the tourism industry continues to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, but leisure travel is experiencing even higher growth than before the pandemic. In this sense, El Salvador stands out, where according to Mastercard, there has been a 213% increase in spending related to experiential tourism and 129% in purchases made during trips. These data indicate a greater willingness of tourists to invest in living new experiences and purchasing products during their stays in the country.

According to this analysis, travel focused on experiences has gained prominence even over business travel, which used to be a priority. Nowadays, people look for tourism as a way to discover new experiences and enjoy moments of leisure.

https://www.mastercard.com/news/latin-america/es/sala-de-prensa/comunicados-de-prensa/pr-es/2023/mayo/mastercard-economics-institute-publica-tendencias-de-la-industria-de-viajes-2023-ganan-las-experiencias-los-viajes-de-negocios-se-recuperan-y-reabre-china-continental/