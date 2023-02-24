During the Anato 2023 Tourism Showcase that takes place in Bogotá, the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, launched ‘Visit Valle’, the new tourism promotion brand that positions the department as an unmissable destination for the world.

In the event, Valle del Cauca received recognition as the second Colombian department with the highest growth in tourism in recent years, according to the Tourism Competitiveness Index.

In this ranking, the municipalities of Buga were also well positioned, in first place, Buenaventura, in third, and Cali in the measurement by municipalities, leaving Valle del Cauca as the only department with four recognitions.

The brand

With ‘Visit Valle’, the department is at the forefront of the most visited cities in the world.

Clara Luz Roldán said that “in our government we are very clear that tourism is a fundamental axis of the economy and that is why we have spared no resources or efforts to strengthen this sector, even in the most difficult moments.”

The president explained that ‘Visit Valle’ is a brand that reflects the culture, roots, identity, the beaches, the jungle, the mountains, our fauna, flora and those of Valle del Cauca.

collection book

During the start of the event, the collection book ‘Valle del Cauca, tourist destination’ was launched, as well as the new website visitvalle.travel, where travelers can find all the tourist information on the department.

The department’s Secretary of Tourism, Julián Franco Restrepo, said that in addition to the brand “we are also launching the Valle del Cauca guide, which is a specialized collector’s book with wonderful content, with wonderful graphics, and we have also launched what It is the web page that is in Spanish and English, especially for the attraction of tourists”.

