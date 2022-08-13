Home News Tourist from Pont-Saint-Martin drowned at the sea in Sardinia
News

by admin
A beach in Sardinia (archive photo)

The rescue of the bathers who raised the alarm and the 118 doctors who tried to revive the 39-year-old were useless

PONT-SAINT-MARTIN. A 49-year-old from Pont-Saint-Martin drowned in the dunes of Porto Pino in Sardinia on the afternoon of Friday 12 August, where he was spending his holidays. The man would have felt ill while he was taking a bath and would not even be able to raise the alarm and ask for help. Some swimmers would have seen the helpless body in the water and called for help. The resuscitation attempts of the 118 doctors who came to help with the helicopter rescue were useless.The carabinieri and the coast guard of Sant’Antioco are reconstructing the tragedy.

