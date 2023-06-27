Tourist markets around the world are hot as summer vacation approaches_News_CCTV.com

CCTV news:As summer is approaching, the tourism market in various places is getting hotter and hotter, and many people are starting to plan travel itineraries. Among them, parent-child families, as the main force of summer travel, show a strong demand for tourism consumption.

A person in charge of a tourism agency in Nanshan, Shenzhen, Guangdong, told reporters that summer vacation is the peak season for parent-child travel, and the biggest feature of this year is that the booking peak comes earlier than in previous years. At present, the number of tourists who come to inquire about summer vacation trips every day is about a dozen, and many parents place orders soon after consulting.

A reporter from a store of another travel agency learned that this year the store plans to open summer tours with 1,200 people, and the number of applicants has exceeded 500. These tourists are all planning to leave in July. Inter-provincial long-distance travel is the first choice for public parent-child travel, mainly for 6 to 8 days.

Parents said that in the past three years, they basically didn’t take their children out during the summer vacation, so this year they will make travel plans earlier than in previous years, choosing to join a group or arrange their own itinerary.

Due to the relatively abundant travel time in summer, outbound travel has also become a popular choice for everyone. Some travel agencies said that during the summer vacation, tourism products in Southeast Asian countries, mainly “Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand”, are relatively popular, and the number of inquiries from the Middle East, Africa and some European countries is also much higher than usual.

With the arrival of the summer tourist season, travel costs have also risen, with the most obvious increase in air tickets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

