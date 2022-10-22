Even the ministerial signature to the “Ztl” on the Dolomite Passes, around the Sella, while the opposition of the tour operators arrives. The Ministers of Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, and of Technological Innovation and Digital Transition, Vittorio Colao, have signed – as one of the last acts of the Draghi government – the Memorandum of Understanding with the Provinces of Bolzano, Trento and Belluno and the Veneto Region for the implementation of the Sustainable Mobility Plan of the Dolomite Passes which provides for the establishment of the “Dolomiti Low Emission Zone”.

For Giovannini it represents «a new and innovative tool to activate a sustainable mobility strategy, as well as to pursue digital regulation of traffic flows. This is an imported contribution to achieve the European objectives of 55% reduction in climate-altering emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 ».

“Through the implementation of the Mobility Plan of the Dolomite Passes, an innovative approach is launched to address the great challenges of traffic and the management of mobility flows, not only in the mountains but everywhere in Italy, thanks to the replicability of digital platforms”, confirms Minister Colao.

Five objectives of the Plan: traffic regulation with a digital and innovative system; the creation and digitization of interchange parking; strengthening of local public transport; the promotion of active mobility and integration of rope mobility; improving the quality of life and the tourist experience.

«You don’t understand this persistence against the passes», the hotelier Osvaldo Finazzer, coordinator of the Committee of over 70 tour operators, intervenes critically, «when it is above all the valley floors that are attacked. There are no areas available for the exchanger car parks and on the passes the spaces are narrow for parking areas. So the number of reservations will be imitated. As for the cycle paths, it will take long years and substantial funding to create them ».

The councilors of the local authorities of Veneto, Trentino and Alto Adige, Elisa De Berti, Roberto Failoni and Daniel Alfreider insist that “the objectives pursued by the Plan are first of all the improvement of the quality of life of the residents and to preserve the delicate ecological balance of the Dolomite environment but also to improve the tourist experience of visitors ».

On the other hand, hoteliers, refugees and restaurateurs are of the opposite opinion, complaining, at the same time, of the lack of involvement on the part of the administrations. “With the Protocol, the parties involved in the project”, a note reads instead, “intend to promote and strengthen the broadest collaboration aimed at strengthening the coordination of mobility at the interprovincial and interregional level, which also concerns the Municipalities of the area around the Sella, for the enhancement of the Municipalities themselves and the surrounding territories, also in terms of sustainability ».