Tourist Rental Car Theft Turns Into Terrifying Ordeal for Cuban Resident in Holguín

Cuban Resident Victim of Dramatic Car Theft in Holguín

Official reports have revealed that Joel Hijuelos, a Cuban residing in the United States, was the unfortunate victim of a car theft while on vacation in the city of Holguín. The incident occurred on the Gibara highway, where Hijuelos attempted to prevent the theft of his tourist rental car.

According to information from the “Realidades desde Holguín” profile linked to the Cuban police, Hijuelos was assaulted by two individuals identified as Ramón Deris Blanco Almarales and Asnielkis Pérez Ávila. The victim got caught on the windshield when the thieves seized his car.

Providing a summary of the events, the post on the police-linked Facebook page stated that Hijuelos was traveling with a family member along the Gibara highway when he made a brief stop to buy onions. It was during this moment that the two men robbed him of his car.

Despite the assailants successfully taking control of the vehicle, Hijuelos managed to cling to the hood and hold onto the windshield wiper for approximately 10 to 12 minutes. Witnesses reported that the thieves drove at speeds ranging between 70 and 90 km/h, attempting to shake off the resilient victim.

The dramatic scene came to an end when both the stolen car and the criminals were apprehended near km 7 ½ in Cabezuela, a town within the Calixto García municipality.

Eyewitness testimonies compared the incident to a movie, as the car continued driving with Hijuelos desperately hanging on. A concerned message posted in a Facebook group highlighted the lessee’s precarious health as he struggled to maintain his grip while the driver tried to dislodge him.

Describing the criminals’ erratic route, the official profile detailed their journey through several streets in the city of Holguín, including Línea street, Máximo Gómez, Garayalde, Lenin Avenue, and Los Álamos, ultimately concluding at “Seis columna.”

This incident has left the local community shocked and appalled. The video footage shared online has garnered significant attention, igniting discussions on the importance of public safety and the need for effective measures to prevent similar crimes in the future.

Authorities are now investigating the motives and background of the perpetrators involved in this audacious theft. As the investigation unfolds, the victim, Joel Hijuelos, is left to recover from the traumatic experience he endured during his visit to Holguín.

