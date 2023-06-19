Tourist submersible missing on Titanic wreck | SN.at

A submersible that occasionally transports tourists to the Titanic wreck has gone missing in the Atlantic. The coast guard in the US city of Boston told the British broadcaster BBC on Monday that the vehicle was being searched for off the coast of the Canadian island of Newfoundland.

The private company Oceangate Expeditions confirmed that people were on board. “We are reviewing and mobilizing all options to bring the crew back safely,” the BBC said in a statement. “Our full attention is given to the crew members on the submersible and their families. We are working towards the safe return of the crew members.”

It was initially unclear whether tourists were also on board. According to the BBC, the submersibles can accommodate up to five people: a captain, a maximum of three tourists and an expert.

Accordingly, the company had recently announced that an expedition was on the way. Accordingly, the tours last a total of eight days and cost 250,000 US dollars (229,000 euros) per person. The company is promoting the carbon fiber submersible rides as a chance to “step out of the ordinary and discover something truly extraordinary,” according to the BBC.

The “Titanic” sank in the North Atlantic on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912, killing more than 1,500 people. The remains of the famous luxury liner were discovered in 1985 at a depth of around 3,800 meters. Only recently, with the help of high-resolution 3D images, scientists offered the most accurate representation of the wreck to date.