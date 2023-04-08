National and international tourists continue to enjoy their vacations at the Vía Vela water park, located in Ilopango.

At Vía Vela, visitors can participate in various activities, such as live music with the Vía Vela Music Fest, free sports boat trips, a floating court, and extreme water sports such as kayaking. Likewise, the families have Civil Protection teams, lifeguards and the Corps of Municipal Agents to guarantee their safety.

Vía Vela is positioned as one of the tourist attractions of the country, boosting the economy of the municipality of Ilopango. This is thanks to the commitment of the municipal commune to promote healthy entertainment in the city.