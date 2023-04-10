This week, the municipal government of Ilopango, under the vision of mayor José Chicas, inaugurated the first aquatic court of Vía Vela, where national and foreign tourists can now enjoy a new recreational space.

«The children have enjoyed this holiday of the new floating court in #VíaVelalook how they have fun practicing soccer, “said the commune.

In addition, by instructions of the mayor José Chicas, during these holidays, tourists will be able to enjoy the extreme sport of Jetski and boat rides, totally free.