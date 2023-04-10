Home News Tourists enjoy the new Vía Vela floating court
News

Tourists enjoy the new Vía Vela floating court

by admin
Tourists enjoy the new Vía Vela floating court

This week, the municipal government of Ilopango, under the vision of mayor José Chicas, inaugurated the first aquatic court of Vía Vela, where national and foreign tourists can now enjoy a new recreational space.

«The children have enjoyed this holiday of the new floating court in #VíaVelalook how they have fun practicing soccer, “said the commune.

In addition, by instructions of the mayor José Chicas, during these holidays, tourists will be able to enjoy the extreme sport of Jetski and boat rides, totally free.

See also  Two cases of asymptomatic infection were found in Dalian on October 8, both were personnel from outside the region_Prevention and Control_Nucleic Acid_Testing

You may also like

They had a great experience at Chiquiprofesionales

Aldi: 110 years of cheap groceries | Economy...

President Karis: laws made on the run must...

They recover two stolen motorcycles in Neiva

New Era, New Journey, New Great Achievement·Looking at...

Munich: Two men are run over by S-Bahn...

Costa Rica detects malaria outbreak in the Caribbean...

Evacuations advance in areas surrounding the Nevado del...

Basketball, the Under 15 – Abruzzo National Youth...

The United States sends a destroyer to waters...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy