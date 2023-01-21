Home News Tourists from Guangdong made a special trip to experience the -50°C Mohe. Some car companies took advantage of the extreme cold to test the performance of their vehicles–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
Affected by the cold air, this morning,The temperature in Mohe, Heilongjiang has dropped to -50°C.According to the meteorological analyst, this is the extremely cold weather of -50°C in Mohe since February 15, 1969, 54 years ago.

According to media reports, the owner of the Mohe dance hall said that the temperature this winter was lower than in previous years, and tourists at the entrance of the dance hall hid in their cars to take pictures and check in. A tourist stated,He made a special trip from Guangdong to Mohe to experience the lowest temperature in Mohe. “I didn’t expect it to break through minus 50 degrees this year, which is quite a surprise.”

In addition, a number of car companies also took advantage of the extremely cold weather to test the chassis and braking performance of the car.

It is understood that the vehicle will be greatly affected by the climate during driving,In different temperatures and humidity, vehicle components bear different loads.

Testing in harsh environments is also to detect the performance of vehicles under extreme loads, so as to optimize vehicle performance to meet the needs of users in different regions.

It is worth mentioning that, not long ago,A blogger revealed that Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun is testing Xiaomi cars. Judging from the posted pictures, it should be that Xiaomi cars are doing extreme cold tests and calibrations.This link is an essential process before mass production of automobiles.

One of the pictures shows that it seems to be Lei Jun driving the vehicle, and the blogger also said that Lei Jun personally took part in the test.

In December last year, Lei Jun once again reiterated the timing of Xiaomi’s car manufacturing: “The progress of our smart electric car business has also exceeded expectations.We are confident in the smooth mass production and launch in the first half of 2024. “

