A video went viral on social networks where foreigners are seen running naked in the rain through the streets of Guatapé, Antioquia. The authorities of the tourist municipality expressed their displeasure.

“We do not accept that our municipality is disrespected by people who carry out acts that affect the coexistence and tranquility of the municipality and we reject any act that affects the image and coexistence of our paradise“said Juan Pérez, mayor of the municipality.

Also, the president announced that, thanks to the security cameras and the information of people, it was possible to identify them. Therefore, the man and the woman were required by the Police to impose a penalty.

On the outskirts of the Police CAI, the foreign man expressed: “I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I was drinking a lot of alcohol and I had no conscience“. For her part, the woman stated: “Sorry, Guatape. I want to say I’m sorry, to you, to the community, to the families. What I did was unconscious and I understand it now. I didn’t know I couldn’t do that. I understand that it is your country and I want to have all the respect. We want to come back because everything here is very nice“.