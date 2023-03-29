Home News Tourists ran naked through the streets of Guatapé
News

Tourists ran naked through the streets of Guatapé

by admin
Tourists ran naked through the streets of Guatapé

A video went viral on social networks where foreigners are seen running naked in the rain through the streets of Guatapé, Antioquia. The authorities of the tourist municipality expressed their displeasure.

We do not accept that our municipality is disrespected by people who carry out acts that affect the coexistence and tranquility of the municipality and we reject any act that affects the image and coexistence of our paradise“said Juan Pérez, mayor of the municipality.

Also, the president announced that, thanks to the security cameras and the information of people, it was possible to identify them. Therefore, the man and the woman were required by the Police to impose a penalty.

On the outskirts of the Police CAI, the foreign man expressed: “I’m sorry for what I’ve done. I was drinking a lot of alcohol and I had no conscience“. For her part, the woman stated: “Sorry, Guatape. I want to say I’m sorry, to you, to the community, to the families. What I did was unconscious and I understand it now. I didn’t know I couldn’t do that. I understand that it is your country and I want to have all the respect. We want to come back because everything here is very nice“.

See also  Why does the Marcos dynasty seem immortal? - Richard Heydarian

You may also like

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Kemat

The United States will grant humanitarian permission to...

Unscrupulous would be charging money in Yopal with...

No charges on normal UPI payment, interchange fee...

Pope Francis’ health prognosis

Water prices are skyrocketing: farmers and consumers are...

Why does America still find its heritage in...

More help for municipalities in SH to accommodate...

Due to the threat of an attack by...

the total mess

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy