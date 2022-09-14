Two German tourists remain on the Civetta at night exhausted and without batteries to continue the march towards the Coldai refuge: saved by the Val di Zoldo Alpine Rescue which has also refreshed them. New night intervention for the Cnsas teams. Two hikers lingered on the Ferrata Alleghesi, Monday 13 September, around 9 pm. The alarm went off at that time for the pair of hikers aged 65 and 64 who found themselves on top of the Civetta at the exit of the route equipped tired and without batteries to illuminate the descent towards the Coldai Refuge, where they had to stay overnight. The two men had managed to descend below normal, until it was dark and they were no longer able to continue at the Busa del Zuiton. Five rescuers, including a nurse from the Station with a medical backpack, joined them, gave them hot tea and refreshed them, and then slowly escorted them back to the Coldai Refuge, where the group arrived around 3 am. they stopped for the night, while the team continued downstream.