Tourists report infestation of cockroaches in a condominium in Santa Marta

Spanish family denounces alarming experience during their stay in the prestigious Condominium.

A Spanish family visiting the city has reported an unpleasant experience during their stay in the condominium, located in Rodadero. The incident involves the presence of an infestation of cockroaches in the room they had rented.

Pedro Cayon Armendariz, the sender of the letter sent to this medium, describes how he, his wife and their 10-year-old son, They chose to stay in the 19th floor of the mentioned condominium. Despite the impressive views of the boardwalk, guests found the room conditions to be less than their expectations. Shabby furniture and a kitchen with signs of wear were just some of the problems they faced.

The real shock came when, after turning off the air conditioning and spending time on the beach, they returned to the room to find a plague of cockroaches. The picture was alarming: the walls, the floor, the beds and the furniture were invaded by these insects. Despite his efforts to eliminate them, the roaches seemed to persist on their return.

The family tried to contact the condominium manager, but received no response. Given the lack of solutions, they decided to leave the room at dawn to find another place to stay.

