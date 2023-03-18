The drag truck driver who was involved in a fatal accident on Los Próceres boulevard, last Tuesday, March 14, was released this Friday after remaining in bartolinas for 72 hours, as confirmed by his family to another medium. Communication.

Carlos Portillo, was arrested the day of the accident that left two dead, several injured and 30 damaged vehicles. After his arrest in the bartolinas of the Land Transit Division of the PNC, a strong debate was generated on social networks about whether the driver should be in prison or not, since he remained at the scene all the time, and tested negative for six alcohol and drug blood tests.

The harrow presented mechanical damage. Some experts affirm that the automotive braking system failed due to an overload of 10 tons.

Portillo, who has been a tow truck driver for 30 years, was arrested for alleged crimes of manslaughter and manslaughter. However, the family of one of the fatalities said they would not file charges against the motorist, much less wanted revenge.

The police also detained the legal representative of the company that owns the drag, Álvaro Ibáñez Ticas. So far it is unknown if he has already recovered his freedom and if Portillo will continue to be prosecuted with alternative measures to detention.