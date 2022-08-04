Listen to the audio version of the article

The new additional cut of the contribution wedge will concern medium-low incomes: workers with incomes up to 35 thousand euros could benefit from it. But in this case the amount of the relief is also linked to the resources necessary for the advance of the revaluation of pensions compared to January 2023 already announced to the trade unions.

The hypotheses are being studied by the technicians of Palazzo Chigi, the Mef and the Ministry of Labor, in view of the presentation of the Dl Aid bis of 14.3 billion to the council of ministers tomorrow. The intervention would be added to the 0.8% contribution exemption introduced by the 2022 Budget Law for public and private employees with wages of up to 35 thousand euros.

In the Legislative Decree, which yesterday was the subject of meetings between the ministries concerned that lasted until late in the evening, in recent days there was talk of a possible further six-monthly scissoring of the contribution wedge of 1%, but it is also being considered to overcome this threshold until the end of the year, on the basis of the available resources which are in any case limited. The hypothesis being studied is that introducing the threshold of 25 thousand euros would have a reinforced effect on medium-low incomes, while the range from 25 thousand to 35 thousand would continue to benefit from the 0.8% cut until December.

For the revaluation of pensions, a three-month advance is assumed with a 2% increase starting from October, according to what Radiocor reports about some of the contents of the decree that the government illustrated Wednesday morning to the parties during a meeting at Palazzo Chigi and which he is proposing to the unions.

Among the novelties there is also the timing of the extension of the discounts on fuel excise duties, which could stop on September 20, thus adding only one month compared to the last extension that set the discount of 30 cents, VAT included, on August 21.