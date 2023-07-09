Towards a purely Moroccan support pedagogy.

Khalid Barkaoui

I recently read a publication that contains a bitter observation with edifying figures that give us goosebumps. This publication discusses the Indian approach called TARL (teaching at the right level) which has shown its effectiveness in India and in a range of African countries. These countries that have advocated this approach deemed effective are not on the list of countries that have taken part in global assessment tests such as PIRLS/TIMSS/PISA…

The countries that occupy privileged places in the international rankings such as Finland, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore … have not adopted this approach and yet their education systems are given as an eloquent example to ponder and to follow. inspire . Instead of focusing our efforts on the study of the pedagogical and didactic effectiveness of these countries which have set up shop, we took the firm decision at the level of our supervising ministry to try out the Indian experience.

At the level of the French language which is a real Chinese puzzle for our toddlers, we have set up this text entitled: it’s the party

the class is decorated.

we will sing and dance.

we will have lots of fun.

we took a sample of 100 students and we asked the students of the 3AEP to read this text. Of the 100 students who took part in this test, a total of 4 learners were identified who somehow managed to read this very short and accessible text. 17 students in 4AEP and 30 students in 5AEP were able to decode this same text. This shows, if necessary, that the level of our students leaves a lot to be desired, particularly in terms of the French language.

Despite the training provided to our teachers by inspectors who master the ins and outs of the Indian approach, despite the goodwill and unwavering intention of our teaching staff and despite the efforts made, the results displayed are disappointing.

It should be noted that I have observations on the content of the text which unfortunately conveys the values ​​of fun, entertainment and calls for celebration and decoration. Of course, we want our classes to be a perfectly decorated, neat and adorned space, but we want the class to be a space for instruction, transmission of human and universal values ​​and a space for developing self-confidence and self-esteem. ‘self esteem. The student comes to class to learn to read, to write, to cooperate, to share, to debate, to exchange, to forge his personality, to live together, to solve complex problems in a collaborative way and to communicate his thoughts. in a critical and creative way. Singing and dancing is not our priority. It is all the more true that our children who spend the clear time singing and dancing have never succeeded in increasing their performance and maximizing their productivity. In my opinion, it was necessary to write a text that motivates the student to read books, to make summaries, to analyze a speech, to debate with his peers, to take up a cognitive challenge by systematically resorting to a pedagogy of cooperation and to learn new things in a stimulating and enthusiastic environment.

I am not against having fun, nor against singing and dancing, but in class, you have to do the school work in the rules of the art.

In addition, it is time to summon our inspectors, trainers, academics and primary school teachers who have accumulated some experience in order to put in place a purely Moroccan support and remediation system.

