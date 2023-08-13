Towards a society without sex, without father, without family

Zayed Tayeb

Western society, which calls itself avant-garde and civilized in matters of human rights, a word that I have taken to using, perhaps because of the many alliterations that it shares with pranksters, teaches us without equivocal and without having to blush with shame that it is in the process of carrying out its policy of dislocation of society based essentially on the family unit. There would be a certain phonic similarity between ”policé” which I use frequently when I come to talk about the West and its so-called civilization and ”prank”, but no semantic similarities between one and the other of the words. It seems to me that the second of the words that seems inappropriate in the context of what I am about to say applies so well to Western society.

We could already see what the West was planning behind the scenes. Everything has a beginning. In the name of what they called the individual freedoms that they cultivated at home and that they did their best to export via a few associations that they had planted in other countries and that they subsidized with generosity, we saw the birth of , grow and grow like weeds in a botanical garden, nudity, concubinage, homosexuality, male prostitution, female prostitution, brothels, girls of the night, pleasure vendors, soliciting on the sidewalks, androgyny, pedophilia, consensual sexual relations, transgenders and gender hybrids and a whole dump of despicable and shameful work stamped with the seal of depravity, immorality, perversity, practiced in Western society with the intention of being exported to other countries so that they can make a profession of it.

At this level of baseness and decay of human values ​​into which Western society has fallen, dragging into its ruin other countries where certain associations and organizations known as human rights and individual freedoms are established. Our country is no exception. It tends lately to recognize consensual sexual relations! The sequel will come with time and other more reckless men in their madness!

Those things that make a man of good birth and good family blush, as people tended to say of an honest citizen, now belong to an obsolete and antiquated past. And like all good old things, it has its place in the attic or the cellar. Other good things are to be promoted for a new and lawless society.

Indeed, Westerners, in their mad unanimity, are preparing for a society without family, without father and without sex.

The family, which was the nucleus of society, if it were not a smaller society, is going to be abolished and with it the whole family unit based on the father, the mother, the children and a few relatives (in a society like ours). The biological father will be optional. If the father is optional, it means that marriage in its civil or religious form will no longer exist. Thus, the mother could make her children with any man and since she cannot know which of these men had impregnated her, the identity of the father would be optional, that is to say that the child can randomly receive that of one of those who slept with his mother or simply that of his mother or any other. The newborn child will therefore not bear the surname of the biological father since he was born into prostitution and therefore he will grow up outside of family ties. In addition, the sex of the newborn will not be specified on the family booklet, since there will be no family. This means that as the child grows up, he can choose his sex and from male to female or from female to male. In one case as in the other, the change of sex, or the transgender is a hybrid gender and therefore unproductive, sterile, short-lived.

This, then, is the new society of the future towards which the West is leading us: a society without family, without sex and without a father.

