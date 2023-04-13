Towards a unique digital footprint

gustavo.veloza



April 13, 2023 – 5:00 AM

The information age has transformed our way of interacting, learning and working with the massive use of digital devices. Organizations must now be able to seize these opportunities and be prepared to effectively address critical issues such as the privacy and security of their users.

In accordance with Jeisson BalagueraExecutive Director for Values ​​AAA, some of these technologies are artificial intelligence, virtual reality and blockchain systems, ideal for obtaining such information, which maintains a record of transactions allowing money to be exchanged and code to be executed, keeping the information safe, through algorithms cryptographic

Technology advances by leaps and bounds and with it all areas of human life. Therefore, it is necessary to constantly update to be up to date with the great changes in the world and its development. Many popular companies have been creating NFT (Non Fungible Token) that cannot be exchanged for something else of its kind because it is “unique”.

It may interest you: Adjustment of the board of directors of Holland House in Colombia

Precisely, with the aim of training entrepreneurs and businessmen in the creation of sustainable companies, the EAN University launches its first “NFT Workshop for managers” together with Values ​​AAA – Investment Bank, a perfect synergy that integrates this technology to the objectives of organizations business and exclusive benefits package: how to select a blockchain, how to set up an NFT wallet, how to select a Marketplace platform to offer the NFT, and many more opportunities. This workshop will be distributed in two foundation and practice sessions with a 4-hour agenda together with three financial experts. Once this workshop is completed, the participants will obtain a unique certificate.

These cryptographic vouchers that can be bought and sold, and which in turn have the characteristic of being exclusive and makes them collectible. Non-fungible tokens, since they are unique cryptocurrency units that cannot be replicated, each drop (launch) makes this experience a limited edition.